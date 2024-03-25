Amazon and Coca-Cola increase presence in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two of the country's most recognizable brands - Amazon and Coca-Cola - held announcements Monday in eastern Henrico County.

Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Consolidated plant celebrated a $50-million expansion of its Sandston facility near Richmond International Airport.

Workers at the eastern Henrico plant take syrup from the Coca-Cola Company and make soda which is then bottled or canned and distributed to stores across the region.

The $50-million expansion follows a $25-million expansion a few years ago that added a few dozen jobs.

While this most recent expansion did not add jobs, it did add storage capacity at the facility.

The Henrico plant is part of the largest bottling company in the United States and is that company's second biggest plant.

Amazon in Henrico

Henrico officials also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Amazon Fulfillment Center near the Richmond Raceway.

The facility has been operating for about six months at around 50 percent capacity.

It will move about three million Amazon packages a week when it runs at 100 percent sometime next year.

County officials said both announcements pointed to efforts Henrico County makes to attract and keep corporations to the county.

"Is Henrico open for business? We absolutely are," Henrico Economic Development Authority Executive Director Anthony Romanello said. "Coke and Amazon are committed to our community. They're very confident and excited about the future of our community. It's going to meet in the long run. It's going to be millions of dollars of tax revenue for the people of Henrico."

