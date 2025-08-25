Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

18-year-old Petersburg woman identified as second victim of deadly crash that closed Route 460 for hours

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Aug. 25, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Aug. 25, 2025
Posted

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police have identified the second person killed in a fiery head-on crash that closed Route 460 for hours in Sussex County on Sunday, Aug. 17.

State troopers were called to the scene at 1:50 p.m. that day. Initial investigation showed that the driver of a 2010 Ford Fusion was heading west on Route 460 when the car crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Jeep Patriot.

Monday, state police identified the driver of the Ford as Amaiya Andre'A Scott, 18, of Petersburg.

Not long after the crash, the driver of the Jeep was identified as Tayvon Michael Dawson, 27, of Henrico.

A passenger in the Jeep was med-flighted to VCU Medical facility with life-threatening injuries. State police did not give an update on their condition.

This is a developing story. Email memories of Amaiya Scott to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone