18-year-old Petersburg woman identified as second victim of deadly crash that closed Route 460 for hours

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police have identified the second person killed in a fiery head-on crash that closed Route 460 for hours in Sussex County on Sunday, Aug. 17.

State troopers were called to the scene at 1:50 p.m. that day. Initial investigation showed that the driver of a 2010 Ford Fusion was heading west on Route 460 when the car crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Jeep Patriot.

Monday, state police identified the driver of the Ford as Amaiya Andre'A Scott, 18, of Petersburg.

Not long after the crash, the driver of the Jeep was identified as Tayvon Michael Dawson, 27, of Henrico.

A passenger in the Jeep was med-flighted to VCU Medical facility with life-threatening injuries. State police did not give an update on their condition.

This is a developing story. Email memories of Amaiya Scott to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube