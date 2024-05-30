An Evening of Hope: Experts share tips to help prevent dementia

RICHMOND, Va.-- Studies estimate 40 percent of the risk of getting dementia could be reduced.

Now, experts are urging people to take steps at home to protect their brain health, including getting a good night’s sleep.

"There's growing evidence that sleep actually serves a function in cleansing the brain of toxic build up that may or may occur while awake," explained VCU neurologist Dr. Matthew Barrett. "And sleep also has an important function in memory consolidation. So memory works better when we sleep.”

Dr. Barrett recommends people get at least seven hours of sleep a night.

He adds exercise is also important for sleep and memory, and he suggests you plan for 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity exercise, and at least two days a week of strength training.

"Exercise helps manage that, continuing to work with their primary doctor about managing hypertension, diabetes, and a nutritious diet to help manage those things as well can reduce their risk of progression," he noted.

Dr. Barrett is one of three panelists who will take part in an Alzheimer’s Association event called “An Evening of Hope” at the University of Richmond’s Queally Athletics Center on June 13th.

The goal of the evening is to empower people of all ages to take control of their brain health.

In addition to sleep and exercise, registered dietician Tina Shiver will discuss the role nutrition plays in keeping your memory sharp.

"If you don't take in enough protein, right, then your blood sugar is going to drop, and your blood sugar is going to drop if you eat sugar all day, or if you eat carbs all day, then you're going to have high and low blood sugar," said Shiver. "And so, it can affect not only your short term memory, but overall your thought process."

The panelists will also share the latest research and science working to combat dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and attendees will have a chance to ask questions.

CBS 6’s Caroline Coleburn will serve as the moderator for the evening.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website here: https://e.givesmart.com/events/zQa/.

