Richmond doctor works to erase stigma around Alzheimer's Disease in Black communities

RICHMOND, Va. -- According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 21% of African Americans age 70 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease. They are two times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than non-Hispanic, white Americans.

That's why during Black History Month, the Alzheimer's Association and caregivers of those suffering from the disease are hoping to raise awareness.

Richmonder Wanda Hunt cared for her husband, James, for eight years before he died of Alzheimer's.

Hunt said first noticed him forgetting simple tasks, and they sought help from his primary care doctor before being referred to a neurologist.

That's where they received a five-page report stating he had Alzheimer's. Hunt said t was overwhelming to digest all of that information.

James Hunt was 78 when he lost his battle to the disease. Now, Wanda advocates and tries to educate members of her church and community about the importance of seeking help and reaching out to the Alzheimer's Association.

Provided to WTVR Wanda and James Hunt

"In our community, it is still like a stigma," said Hunt. "It's like, still not a disease that people want to talk about. And they want to keep it secret. And I noticed even in my church, there were several members with this disease, so it's like it's impacting everybody. Education, to me, is the key."

Dr. Amy Paul, a geriatrician for the Virginia Healthcare Workforce Development Authority, is also working to eliminate the stigma around Alzheimer's.

She noted despite the higher likelihood of Black Americans to develop the disease, they are actually less likely to participate in clinical trials.

"Unfortunately, the disease comes against the history of clinical trials and medicine and healthcare, which in the African American community is always seen with mistrust," explained Dr. Paul. "However, being the group in the country that is most affected by Alzheimer's disease, it's crucial for people to have the access to health care, participation in clinical trials, and very soon, the access to the medications which can help with this, with this disease."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts Hispanics and African Americans will see the largest increases in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in the future. By 2060, the number of Alzheimer’s disease cases is predicted to rise to an estimated 14 million people.

If you think you or a loved one may be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, you can call the Alzheimer’s Association's 24/7 hotline at 1-800-272-3900.