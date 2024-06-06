Neighbors 'blown away' as suspect still on the run in Spotsylvania County triple homicide

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- A search is underway Wednesday night in Spotsylvania County for a woman that Sheriff's deputies say killed three of her roommates inside their home.

The suspect, 23-year-old Alyssa Venable, was last arrested on May 16 on simple assault charges at a McDonald's parking lot on Patriot’s Highway.

Now deputies say she is wanted for three counts of murder.

For people living off Benchmark Road in eastern Spotsylvania County, news of what deputies say was a triple murder, has hit too close to home in their peaceful community.

“I was like you've got to be kidding me,” said Gary Boxley, who lives in the area. He says he learned of the murders just minutes after arriving home from his work shift.

"I was like dude what is all this about?,” Boxley said. “He said something about a triple murder near Benchmark in the 1500 block and I live in the 1400 block. Somebody was shot and on the run."

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6’s Jon Burkett that federal authorities are now involved in the search for Alyssa Venable.

She is wanted for three counts of second-degree murder and firearms charges after deputies made a gruesome discovery inside her White Street Court home.

The victims, two men and one woman were her roommates, deputies say.

"I'm blown away and when I got the text message, it really was just a picture. To me, looks are deceiving," Boxley said. "I don't know the details. I just know what I read. I don't think it's going to change anything as far as I'm not putting up a for-sale sign because of this incident. I'm fully aware this stuff happens everywhere and nobody is immune to it."

Sheriff’s deputies say Venable is considered armed and dangerous. If you know of her whereabouts police ask you to call 540-582-5822 or use P3 Tips.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

