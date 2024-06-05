23-year-old suspect wanted in connection to Spotsylvania triple homicide

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's office says they are searching for a 23-year-old suspect in connection to a triple murder in the county.

According to the sheriff's office on June 4 at 10:00 p.m. their deputies responded to the 10500 block of White Street Court in reference to a welfare check of the residents in the home.

Deputies say that once they made their way into the home they found three adults, two men and a woman, dead from upper body trauma.

Investigators say they believe that a roommate had something to do with the deaths. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff says the suspect is 23-year-old Alyssa Jane Venable.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office

Alyssa is currently wanted for 3 charges of 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The sheriff's office says their investigation is still on-going and that detectives are currently pursuing leads on the suspect's whereabouts.

Currently the victims' names are not being released as next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

