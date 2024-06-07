Suspect in Spotsylvania triple homicide captured in New York State

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ny. -- The suspect in a Spotsylvania County triple homicide, Alyssa Venable, has been captured in New York State, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office announced.

At 5:45 p.m. Thursday, police say they saw a gray 2009 Honda Civic, a vehicle that matched the description of Venable's car, driving on Interstate 86 in Steuben County, New York.

A traffic stop was initiated, but Venable refused to stop, police say.

A pursuit was initiated, and a tire deflation device was eventually used by police, causing Venable's car to crash.

She was taken into police custody, and later a hospital as a precaution.

No one was hurt during the pursuit.

The Sheriff's office says New York State Police will be obtaining a fugitive warrant for Venable, as well as arrangements for her extradition.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

