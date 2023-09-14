Daughters of victim to driver in fatal Henrico hit-and-run: 'You left my daddy on the side of the road'

HENRICO COUNTY Va. -- A 52-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run Monday night, while he was walking in the roadway on West Broad Street in Short Pump.

And now, the family of Alonzo Earl Williams Sr., a father and grandfather, wants answers about why the driver did not stop after they hit and killed Williams.

"It's like I hear him, I don't know. I can't be myself," Williams' daughter Ashley Pittman told CBS 6. "And the type of person he was. He wouldn't want us to be upset or sad right now, but what else can we do."

Police say the driver of the car that hit Williams did not stop, an action that killed him as he stepped onto West Broad Street at Spring Oak Drive Monday night.

"Turn yourself in. I don't want to know why. I don't want to know what led up to it. Just turn yourself in. Sleep better at night. Just turn yourself in. That's all," Williams' daughter Chey-Ann Williams said.

The investigation into Williams' death is not only focused on finding the driver. Police are also trying to find out why Williams left his job at a nearby Shell gas station, when he was the only manager and employee on duty, with an hour remaining on his shift.

"We just don't understand that part. They say that the cameras cut off at a certain angle and they can't see after that. A lot of different

stories," Chey-Ann said.

"If it was an accident, just say that," Pittman said. "Why did you leave? You left my daddy on the side of the road."

The Henrico Police crash team is investigating the hit-and-run. Police have additionally said that there should be damage to the wheel well of the vehicle involved in the incident.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward if they saw anything near the Short Pump Shell gas station on Monday night.

You can call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

