Police share details after gunshot fired inside Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police responded to a mental health crisis that involved gunfire inside a Henrico County home early Wednesday morning.

At about 3 a.m., a mother called police for help, stating her son was having a mental health issue and that he fired a weapon into a wall at the home in the 1400 block of Almondberry Place off Route 5 in eastern Henrico.

Officers responded and were able to get the mother out of the house unharmed and recover the firearm.

Police have not been able to talk to the son.

The Henrico Police Investigative section is handling the follow-up. Police said there is no danger to the community.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.