Inside look at Allianz Amphitheater, Richmond's new concert venue

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's newest concert venue, the Allianz Amphitheater, officially opened Wednesday with a ceremony featuring local leaders and a special performance by elementary school students.

The 7,500-capacity venue, nestled just off the James River in Richmond's Oregon Hill district, kicked off its first show season with speeches from city officials and venue management.

"This place will know celebrations, birthdays, proposals, anniversaries and hopefully breathe some of the same positive energy into this space that has transcended time," Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch said.

The opening ceremony included performances from students at St. Andrews School, who earned the venue's first-ever standing ovation.

Watch: St. Andrew's School students help open Allianz Amphitheater in Richmond

St. Andrew’s School students help open Allianz Amphitheater in Richmond

"We've been practicing way too long," one student performer said.

"I was just trying to see how many people were out there," another student remarked after receiving applause.

Rebecca Street, the venue's general manager, expressed her emotions about the grand opening.

"Just seeing it all come together and seeing the community here, I feel relief, I feel pride, I feel joy," Street said.

Street emphasized her commitment to working with local residents to address any concerns as operations begin.

"This is the first time we've been in this space so I'm sure there's going to be some things we need to correct as we go and I just want to have that open conversation with them," Street said.

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula shared his excitement about what the amphitheater means for the city's music scene and economy.

"It is a space where new bands, new talent, and really well established bands can contribute to the music scene here in Richmond," Avula said. "If you are going to be able to support a growing city, a growing administration, growing needs without raising taxes, it means you've got to find other ways to develop revenue."

With parking being a concern for many residents, Street addressed where concertgoers should leave their vehicles.

"There's over 8,000 spots on the traffic study that we did so there's places that are within 15 minute walk," Street said.

Watch: Allianz Amphitheater is almost open. New Richmond concert venue addresses neighborhood concerns.

Allianz Amphitheater is almost open. New Richmond concert venue addresses neighborhood concerns.

The venue's website features a map showing available street parking. Attendees should note several venue policies:



Only factory-sealed water bottles are permitted

Empty water bottles are not allowed

Personal lawn chairs are prohibited, but rentals are available

Towels and blankets are permitted for seating in grassy areas

For complete venue rules and upcoming shows, visit the Allianz Amphitheater website.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.