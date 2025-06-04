St. Andrew’s School students help open Allianz Amphitheater in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Students from St. Andrew's School's advanced music ensemble helped open the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront during a Wednesday morning ceremony.

Officials with Live Nation, Allianz, and the City of Richmond were on hand to remark on the amphitheater's opening.

"Growing up in Virginia was a rite of passage to go to Dave Matthews shows," Kelly Flanigan with Live Nation said. "It brings a smile to my face knowing that music fans in Richmond will be able to create their own memories right here in their backyard."

Amphitheater General Manager Rebecca Street said she was excited for people to experience a show at the new venue.

"Allianz Amphitheater is more than just this stage. It's a first-of-its-kind intimate amphitheater designed specifically for this community, with stunning views of the James River and the downtown skyline. The venue truly immerses concertgoers in the heart of this city," Street said. "From the beginning, our goal was clear: to build a gathering place that reflects our rich history, celebrates its beauty, and invites the community to come together. This space is designed to be accessible, inclusive, and welcoming. Whether you're a lifelong Richmonder or a visitor discovering the city for the first time, we wanted to create a place that feels open, inspiring, and full of possibilities."

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said the opening of Allianz Amphitheater felt a little like Christmas morning.

"[We have] so many incredible things happening for us in Richmond, but for a lot of years, top musical acts have been bypassing our city because we have not had the right venue to host those artists. And now we are changing that," Mayor Avula said. "We are going to bring huge names and tons of fans into the city more than 30 times a year. This gives us a place that we can be proud of, where we can not only see great acts and have great parties, but also develop some revenue, which we all could use."

Ahead of Wednesday night's sold-out Sunset Soundcheck, the St. Andrew's School advanced music ensemble christened the Allianz stage.

"When you open a new venue, you only get one first performance, and it better be memorable for both the audience and the performers," Flanigan said ahead of the students' performance. "At Live Nation, we believe that live music unites communities and creates memories that last a lifetime. That's why St. Andrew's philosophy is so meaningful to us. Every student at the school, starting in kindergarten, learns to play the violin, forging a lifelong connection to music from an early age. Today, I'm so happy to welcome the fourth and fifth graders of the Advanced Music Ensemble to officially open Allianz Amphitheater."



