Fire causes 'heavy damage' at Midlothian tire shop

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Oct. 1
Posted at 2:30 PM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 14:30:05-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A fire caused extensive damage at a tire shop in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials said firefighters were called to Allen Tire in the 13200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at 6:05 a.m.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting through the structure's roof.

Officials said the building suffered "heavy damage."

The blaze was marked under control about three hours later.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

