Fire causes 'heavy damage' at Midlothian tire shop

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A fire caused extensive damage at a tire shop in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials said firefighters were called to Allen Tire in the 13200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at 6:05 a.m.

Officers are currently assisting @CFEMSPIO with a fire in the 13000 block of Midlothian turnpike. Please avoid this area if possible.@CCPDVa @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/LRTVYLMj0u — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) October 1, 2022

When crews arrived, flames were shooting through the structure's roof.

Officials said the building suffered "heavy damage."

The blaze was marked under control about three hours later.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.