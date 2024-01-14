Driver killed in Brunswick County wreck ran off road and hit tree, troopers say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- A driver was killed after running off the road and crashing into a tree in Brunswick County Saturday evening, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to investigate the single-vehicle crash on Smokey Ordinary Road, east of Route 712, around 7:10 p.m., according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police.

Officials said 42-year-old Allen Stephen Kidd, of Dolphin, Virginia, was headed east on Smokey Ordinary Road when he lost control of the car he was driving, ran off the road and hit a tree.

Kidd, who troopers said was not wearing a seat belt, was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries, according to Anaya.

No additional details were available at last check.

Officials said the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.