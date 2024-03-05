Welcome home, Allen Iverson! NBA superstar honored with Virginia street sign

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Allen Iverson returned to Virginia on Tuesday to be honored by the Hampton Roads community.

An "Allen Iverson Way" street sign was unveiled Tuesday in Newport News. "Allen Iverson Way" will be located between Wickham Ave. and Walnut Ave., according to the city.

Mayor Phillip Jones said although Iverson is from Hampton, the community sees him as an "honorary son" of Newport News.

Iverson, along with Gov. Youngkin, Rep. Bobby Scott, James "Poo" Johnson, Marcellus "Boo" Williams, Jr., and Philadelphia 76ers Vice President Mike Goings attended the event.

During his speech, Iverson paid homage to the people he grew up around.

"Being from Virginia and me changing the culture, everybody talks about how A.I. changed the culture, man that was cause of you dudes in here and you women in here," said Iverson.

He credited his success in the league to many loved ones, especially his mother, Ann.

"My mom told me when I was eight years old that I could be anything I wanted to be, and I actually believed her, because she told me that I could be who I am today," said Iverson.

Iverson played high school basketball and football at Bethel High. The school named its gymnasium and basketball court after the NBA Hall of Famer.

He played college basketball at Georgetown University, leaving after his sophomore season to declare for the NBA draft.

He was picked first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

From there, he led a prolific career and was selected to 11 NBA All-Star rosters during his 17 seasons in the league.

He officially retired in 2013.

In previous interviews with WTKR, Iverson said he's just as proud of his work off the court. His efforts to give back to the community he grew up in include donating a new court to the Greater Hampton Roads Boys & Girls Club in Newport News, donating Christmas presents in Portsmouth, organizing tournaments for young athletes in the area and more.