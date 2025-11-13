Three Richmond nonprofits partner for free Thanksgiving feast open to anyone in need

RICHMOND, Va. — While Thanksgiving is a holiday many spend around a table sharing a meal, there are others who don't have a close-knit community to celebrate with or can't afford the cost usually connected to the day's dinner.

"Thanksgiving has always been a time you spend with your family and friends," said one community member.

To care for those who may need a little extra love this holiday season, three local nonprofits have partnered to host a Thanksgiving feast open to anyone. Founders of the nonprofit The All Equals Project, Tommy Williams and DeAndre Smith, first started their Thanksgiving giveback seven years ago.

"Every year we have more people come out that are not able to have housing, have food, or even go to a family after it definitely hurts," Williams said.

"We're able to not only, like I said, spend time with our family and friends, but give back," Smith said. "To be able to build something from the ground up and see it growing flourish. It's nothing like it," Smith said.

Williams added, "Starting out, we had one table, a couple of hygiene bags, one barber."

As the need increased, so did their resources. They connected with Shawn Tony with Trust Project RVA and Brent Royal with Good Money Giveback.

"There's no greater feeling than serving," Tony said.

The collaboration has cultivated a two-day Thanksgiving giveback event. The first will be held Nov. 26 at 913 N First St. and the second on Nov. 27 — Thanksgiving Day — at 1223 N. 25th St. in Richmond.

"I feel like it's a family event to really foster community," Royal said.

With this year's event being their biggest one yet, they're in need of as much help as they can get.

"Usually this is directed towards the homeless community. Now is the less fortunate community, people that are just in need," Williams said.

The organizers are seeking various donations to help families and individuals.

"Kids come out to the event. We need brand new shoes for them, brand new coats," Williams said.

"Hot food, dry foods, canned goods," Smith added.

Whether you drop off food, clothes or volunteer your time, they say your contributions are part of their efforts to truly make a lasting impact in their neighborhoods.

"We're gonna need as many hands on deck as possible," Williams said.

Royal reflected on the community impact: "When we come out here, see if we see everybody in the community, it's a good thing that kind of reminds us to stay happy, to stay positive and to continue what we're doing."

Smith emphasized their long-term vision: "We're aiming to build something that sustains way after we're gone, a community impact all around that other people are invested in being a part of."

If you'd like to donate, you can bring items the day of the event or drop them off prior. Contact the All Equals Project by clicking here.

