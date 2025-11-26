Petersburg group's free Thanksgiving meals 'make me think of my Grandmom's food,' woman says

PETERSBURG, Va. — Minutes before the doors opened on Wednesday, aluminum foil began coming off to reveal a complete Thanksgiving feast: turkey, gravy, green beans, mac and cheese, sweet potatoes and rolls.

The welcome treat brought comfort to community members like Tracy, who might otherwise go without a holiday meal.

"The food was delicious. It was on point. Everything was nice and hot. Makes me think of my Grandma's food," Tracy said.

For many walking through the doors, the free Thanksgiving dinner provided by All Around Achievers meant the difference between a holiday meal and going hungry.

"Probably a frozen lasagna, TV dinner," Trina said when asked what she would have eaten without the community meal.

Theresa Roberts Buford, the group's co-founder, organized the dinner as part of her commitment to helping families in need.

"Before I provide for my family, I want to ensure that some of the other families who have less [are] able to have a full meal," Roberts Buford said.

All Around Achievers is a Petersburg business that specializes in teen boys group homes and helping those with mental health issues. But on Thanksgiving, everyone was welcome.

"It's the holidays and a lot of people do not have families. A lot of people in this area do not have food. A lot of people in this area do not have a hot meal," Roberts Buford said.

For Harold, the meal was his only option for the day. The 56-year-old said he was "thankful for everything."

Roberts Buford said the holiday season is when many people experience heightened mental health challenges. She believes community meals like this help people know they are not alone.

"A lot of times, not only are they dealing with not being with their family, but sometimes, they have substance abuse issues and it escalates during this time," Roberts Buford explained.

Roberts Buford encourages anyone in the Petersburg area who feels overwhelmed and needs help to reach out to All Around Achievers. The key, she says, is simple: just contact them.



