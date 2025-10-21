Police: Batteries removed from smoke detectors prior to house fire that killed sisters

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A criminal complaint filed in Chesterfield General District Court reveals new details in the house fire that killed two sisters.

Firefighters found Evelyn Newman, 75, and her sister, 78-year-old Hazel Johnson inside the burning home on Rosegill Road early Saturday morning. Both women died at the hospital.

Chesterfield Police, with the help of Henrico Police, arrested 25-year-old Alicia Newman for intentionally setting the fire that killed her grandmother and great aunt.

The criminal complaint alleged the home’s security company received an alarm notice about two hours before firefighters responded to the burning home.

The detective wrote the security company spoke to a female through the security panel “who stated that everything was fine, but would not give her information.”

The court documents showed once inside the home, Chesterfield County Fire Marshals discovered two smoke detectors were taken down from the ceiling with the batteries removed.

“Additionally, Fire Marshals discovered that an accelerate [sic] was used outside of Evelyn’s door. Fire Marshals located a Gatorade Bottle [sic] that they believe was used to carry the accelerate [sic],” the complaint alleged.

Newman, who does not have a permanent address, is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail, according to officials.

A family member who traveled from Maryland after hearing the news told CBS 6 that Evelyn would allow Alicia and her children to stay at the home. However, he said Alicia was asked to leave following an argument.

“Another neighbor states that they recently spoke with Evelyn Newman, who complained that her granddaughter, Alicia was upset because the house was not being left to her in Evelyn’s will,” the complaint said.

The suspect appeared in court for a first appearance by video where a Chesterfield judge appointed her a defense attorney.

Her attorney declined to comment.

The prosecutor did not comment on the facts of the case during Monday’s arraignment other than to remind the judge that two fatalities were involved in the fire.

The judge said a bond hearing is expected later this week.



