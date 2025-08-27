Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz launch 'Giants' exhibition at VMFA showcasing Black artists this fall

RICHMOND, Va. — Grammy Award-winning singer Alicia Keys and her record producer husband Swizz Beatz are launching their exhibition at the VMFA this fall, titled "Giants."

The pieces come from the Dean Collection and showcase significant works by 20th and 21st century Black artists. In addition to paintings, photographs and sculptures, the exhibition will include albums, musical equipment, BMX bikes and more.

Among the artists featured are Derrick Adams, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kwame Brathwaite, Nick Cave, Barkley Hendricks, Arthur Jafa, Titus Kaphar, Esther Mahlangu, Meleko Mokgosi, Odili Donald Odita, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Gordon Parks, Ebony G. Patterson, Deborah Roberts, Jamel Shabazz, Amy Sherald, Mickalene Thomas and Kehinde Wiley.

"Giants" will be on view at the VMFA from November 22 through March 1. The exhibition is organized by the Brooklyn Museum.

VMFA members have access to presale tickets. The general public can purchase tickets starting Sept. 8. Click here for more information.

