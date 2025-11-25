How he turned leftover tiramisu into community building

RICHMOND, Va. — When he posted on TikTok that he was giving away leftover brownie tiramisu from his birthday about a month ago, Alex Na expected three or four people to show up. What he found was blossoming friendships that have since grown into community potlucks benefiting local businesses and organizations.

“That was the seed that was kind of like, ‘Oh, people want community. People want to find a sense of belonging,’" Na said. “Especially someone like me who moved here recently and I just don’t know anybody. It was a cool way to meet new people.”

The third official free tiramisu drop was held this past Sunday at Basically Halal on North Arch Road. Hundreds of people showed up and various local bakers brought their own specialty creations to share with the community.

With these growing events, local businesses have helped to cover Na’s tiramisu ingredient costs, and half of the donations received are benefiting local organizations like RVA Community Fridges.

“This is just like a way to give back to the community and support local charities and non-profits in Richmond,” said Na.

To volunteer, donate, or stay updated on future drops, you can find all that information in Na’s TikTok bio: lebronthecat01.

