Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Search underway for missing 69-year-old Virginia woman

Aletha Walton was last seen Sunday
Missing 69-year-old Virginia woman last seen Sunday
Posted at 5:44 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 17:54:08-04

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. -- A search is underway for a missing 69-year-old woman from Prince Edward County who was last seen Sunday.

Aletha Walton, who is from the Keysville/ Meherrin area of the county, was last seen by a family member on Sunday, May 15, Prince Edward County Sheriff Tony Epps said.

"Search efforts by ground and by air have been underway since Ms. Aletha Walton was discovered and reported missing Tuesday," Epps said.

Walton 5 feet 4 inches tall and weights 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Epps said Walton may be wearing purple pants.

If anyone has seen Walter or has any information about her whereabouts, call the Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office at 434-392-8101 or 911.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone