Search underway for missing 69-year-old Virginia woman

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. -- A search is underway for a missing 69-year-old woman from Prince Edward County who was last seen Sunday.

Aletha Walton, who is from the Keysville/ Meherrin area of the county, was last seen by a family member on Sunday, May 15, Prince Edward County Sheriff Tony Epps said.

"Search efforts by ground and by air have been underway since Ms. Aletha Walton was discovered and reported missing Tuesday," Epps said.

Walton 5 feet 4 inches tall and weights 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Epps said Walton may be wearing purple pants.

If anyone has seen Walter or has any information about her whereabouts, call the Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office at 434-392-8101 or 911.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

