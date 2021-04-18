Vigil remembers man killed in Church Hill: 'It don't feel real'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friends, family and community members gathered Sunday evening to honor the life of a man killed in Richmond’s Church Hill last weekend.

Albert Harvey Jr. was fatally shot around 1:10 p.m. on North 30th Street Sunday, April 11.

Police said Harvey was "down and unresponsive" with an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WTVR Albert Harvey

Harvey's cousin told the crowd of mourners she is still processing the unexpected loss.

"I just talked to my baby, he told me, 'Aunt, I’m good, I’m good,'" she remembered. “And now that he's gone, it's not real. It don't feel real.”

Harvey's cousin said she felt like a part of her died because the two were “inseparable” because the pair were always there for each other.

Police have not announced any suspect information in the case.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.