Police ID man killed in Church Hill

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of a man killed in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood over the weekend.

Police said officers were called to the 500 block of North 30th Street for a report of a person down at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, April 11.

When officers arrived, the found Albert Harvey Jr., described by police as a man in his 30s, "down and unresponsive" with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death," officials said.

Officers have been investigating nearly a dozen shootings across the River City since Easter Sunday.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.