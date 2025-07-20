Virginia's 'alarming' rise in child drownings: Life-saving tips every family should know

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is experiencing its highest number of child drownings in years, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). Eight children have drowned across the state this summer, with five incidents in Central Virginia alone.

The recent tragedies include a toddler who died in Henrico after being pulled from a pool earlier this month. In June, a 2-year-old drowned in a residential pool in Petersburg, and another 2-year-old died in a Henrico backyard pool just a day after his mother's wedding. A 4-year-old was also found unresponsive in an apartment complex pool in Chesterfield.

Mom calls toddler son who drowned after wedding 'the sunshine of our life'

"We're definitely concerned," VDH spokesperson Briana Bill said. "Drownings across the state for 2025 have been alarming."

The Department of Health is increasing outreach efforts to remind parents and caregivers that drowning can happen to anyone.

"We look at it as a public health concern," Bill explained. "Drowning can happen very quickly and very quietly. It's not like we see in the movies. There's no thrashing, screaming, yelling or splashing. It's actually a very quiet experience."

VDH recommends several life-saving precautions for families:



Designate a "water watcher" when children are near water.

Ensure children learn to swim.

Remove portable pool ladders when not in use.

Install proper fencing, gates and anti-entrapment drain covers.

Learn CPR.

Teen drowns at Swift Creek Reservoir: Hidden dangers beneath the surface explained

The department encourages adults to take the Water Safety Pledge, a national commitment to follow simple steps that could save lives.

"It's a way to reinforce simple life-saving practices," Bill said.

Health leaders emphasize that prevention is a community effort to spare families from tragedy.

"It's very heartbreaking," one woman said about the recent drownings. "I can't even imagine it. The only thing I can say is to put it into God's hands, and He'll get you through anything that seems impossible."

