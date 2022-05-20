Alarm continues over broken Petersburg Fire equipment: 'We are worse than we were'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Petersburg Fire community is expressing concerns over broken equipment hindering them from doing their jobs.

These concerns come nearly three weeks after the city said it paid invoices to fix those trucks. However, things changed as of late afternoon Thursday.

Sources close to CBS6 said the situation got so bad as of this Thursday morning, that the department was down to only two engines. The fire department is supposed to have a minimum of three and a ladder truck.

As CBS6 started asking Petersburg about this on Thursday afternoon, two fire engines pulled into Petersburg’s Fire Station 3 Thursday around 4:45 p.m. Sources tell CBS6 the two engines were being brought back from a repair shop into service.

Just hours prior, sources told CBS6 that the department's broken equipment situation had gotten even worse than it had been reported to be weeks prior.

Three weeks ago, CBS6 reported that the department was down to just two working engines and one ladder truck. Normally, the department has a total of seven engines and one ladder truck.

On Thursday around noon, sources told CBS6 the department had to use a white suburban to transport fire officials to scenes. They said their ladder truck was also down and the mutual aid fire engine they had been borrowing from Colonial Heights had to be returned.

Gene Beemer, a retired Petersburg Fire Leader, weighed in on the situation.

“We’re two to three weeks down the road and we are worse than we were. It’s totally impossible for these guys to do their job,” Beemer said.

The City of Petersburg told CBS6 on April 29 that a check had been issued to pay invoices to fix the broken equipment. CBS6 reached out around 3 p.m. Thursday to ask them about the situation getting worse.

The city soon after issued a statement saying that four units with firefighting capabilities are in operation. They also said their ladder truck is in the shop waiting for parts that are delayed from supply chain issues.

“The city is in no danger of not being able to respond to emergency needs,” said a City Spokesperson.

Petersburg is in an agreement with surrounding counties for mutual aid if they are in a dire situation, according to the city. This means it may just take trucks longer to arrive at a scene depending on where they are coming from.

Despite that news, some of The Petersburg Fire community is calling on the city to be more transparent, saying they feel actions speak louder than words.