Chesterfield Police officer arrested for putting tracker on someone's car

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield Police officer was arrested for placing a tracking device on the car of someone he knew, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

In a statement shared to social media, Chesterfield Police said they received a complaint in July that Alan W. Ross, 36, had placed a privately purchased tracking device on the car of someone he knew. He was placed on administrative leave, and a criminal investigation began.

Ross was arrested on Friday, Oct. 10, and charged with Unauthorized Use of an Electronic Tracking Device.

He was taken to the Chesterfield County Jail and released on bond. Ross was placed on administrative leave without pay until completion of an administrative investigation.

