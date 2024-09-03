Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Second previously missing Goochland teenager found safe

12616281960110199689.jpg
WTVR
12616281960110199689.jpg
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Department announced that 15-year-old Alaina Hendricks, who was reported missing for nearly two months, has been found safe.

Hendricks and another teenager, Hailey Yost, both of Goochland, were last seen on July 18 near a Short Pump shopping area.

17-year-old Yost was found safe by police on August 20. Hendricks was found safely by police in Richmond on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone