Second previously missing Goochland teenager found safe

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Department announced that 15-year-old Alaina Hendricks, who was reported missing for nearly two months, has been found safe.

Hendricks and another teenager, Hailey Yost, both of Goochland, were last seen on July 18 near a Short Pump shopping area.

17-year-old Yost was found safe by police on August 20. Hendricks was found safely by police in Richmond on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.