One Virginia teen found, a second remains missing after month-long search

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A tip from the public helped police locate 17-year-old Hailey Yost, according to Henrico Police.

The Goochland teenager was last seen July 18 with 15-year-old Alaina Hendricks.

Hendricks, who is also from Goochland County, remains missing, police said.

The pair were last seen Thursday, July 18 around 3:45 p.m. in the 11300 block of West Broad Street in Short Pump.

The teens were running toward Short Pump Station, according to police. That is the shopping center with Trader Joe’s, Petco, Ulta, and Five Below.

Officers said they hoped tips would help "safely locate and reunite" the pair, described as runaways, with their caregivers.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call Det. D. Dickson at 804-501- 4882. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or using the “P3Tips” app; both methods are anonymous.

