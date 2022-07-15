RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health reported its first case of monkeypox in Central Virginia on Thursday.

Right now, there are about 1,100 cases of monkeypox nationwide, according to the VDH. With today's announcement, the number of total cases in the Commonwealth comes out to 40.

The latest case in Virginia is a man who recently traveled out of state and is currently isolating. The local health district is identifying and monitoring close contacts and offering vaccines if necessary.

Monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness that is characterized by a specific type of rash. The illness spreads through close contact.

This contact could be through sex or by sharing household items like towels, bedding, clothes or even silverware with a person who is suspected or known to be infected.

"We encourage people to have conversations with your partners and know the signs and symptoms of monkeypox. And if you know someone who has monkeypox, you do want to avoid, they want to isolate themselves for the appropriate amount of time," Dr. Laurie Forlano with the VDH said.

Forlano said that people should not compare monkeypox to COVID-19 as they are two very different scenarios.

However, she said that she expects cases to rise and adds that it's impossible to know the trajectory of the outbreak but it is something that will be monitored closely.