Afghan refugees arrive, temporarily, in northern Virginia

Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/AP
In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a corpsman with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) checks the well-being of evacuees' during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
US Afghanistan
Posted at 2:40 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 14:40:56-04

ANNANDALE, Va. -- Hundreds of Afghan refugees are staying at a northern Virginia campus as they await relocation to a more permanent destination.

News outlets report that refugees spent the night at Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale after arriving at Dulles International Airport Friday night.

A college spokesperson said the refugees will stay at the campus anywhere from a few hours to a few days.

Many refugees are destined for Army bases like Fort Lee.

The Fairfax County Office of Emergency Management set up more than 500 cots in ballrooms and community rooms.

As word of the refugees’ arrival spread, volunteers from the region’s Afghan community brought food, clothes, toiletries and other supplies.

Afghanistan Helping Refugees
A sign marks one of the entrances of the U.S. Army base Fort Lee Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Petersburg, Va. Afghan refugees who have been prescreened by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have been taken to Fort Lee and other temporary reception centers are being set up at Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RELATED: How you can help Afghan refugees evacuated to Fort Lee

