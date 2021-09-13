Group holds rally at Richmond’s Capitol Square Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Afghan Americans and their allies gathered Sunday afternoon at Richmond’s Capitol Square to rally for justice and peace amid the violence brought on by the Taliban.

Advocates said it is necessary to keep drawing attention to the injustice going on in Afghanistan, especially against women and minorities.

Mina Tabibi, who took part in the demonstration, urged the community to welcome the evacuees.

“I think the more we can facilitate having them feel comfortable assimilating into our American culture, a little less shock and trauma it would be for them,” Tabibi said.

Officials at Fort Lee and Fort Pickett were initially expecting about 7,000 refugees to be staying on those bases, but they said that number is climbing closer to 10,000.

