What prosecutors say Virginia man searched for before allegedly killing his wife

WARNING: This story contains material some viewers may find disturbing due to its graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Prosecutors laid out the digital footprint Adrian Lewis had the day his wife went missing — including cell phone data and surveillance footage — but perhaps the most alarming thing to come out of court was Lewis’ alleged search history.

Lewis is accused of killing his wife Shanitia Eure-Lewis in July of last year, although her body hasn’t been found.

Jurors learned in court Tuesday that Lewis allegedly searched several startling topics in the week leading up to his wife’s disappearance, including “Do you die instantly from a gunshot to the head” and “What sentence does a murder charge have in Virginia?”

Prosecutors also claim he searched for private investigators and if divorce is a sin.

On July 17, 2022, Eure-Lewis was seen leaving their house at 8:10 a.m. on an ADT camera, then arriving at the church a little while later. She also makes an announcement in front of the church at 9:16 a.m.

On ADT footage outside the house both Eure-Lewis and Lewis were seen at 9:33 a.m. Then at 9:40 am, jurors were shown video from behind a Little Caesars. Lewis is seen opening the passenger side door; he then wipes it with a cloth. Someone is seen in the passenger side of the truck wearing white clothes.

Around noon Lewis searches flights to Jamaica and pawn shops, according to the prosecution.

At 1:12 p.m., Lewis was seen with two phones while at a pawn shop in Chesapeake. Jurors also learned from data that was extracted that Eure-Lewis's phone was in the vicinity of the pawn shop at that time.

Jurors also learned throughout the day his wife went missing, Lewis and his on and off again girlfriend, Tomeka Davis, texted and called each other.

They also learned, according to phone records, Lewis only called his wife once on the day of her disappearance, from the Norfolk International Airport at 7:17 p.m.

On July 18, from Dulles International Airport, Lewis allegedly searched “Does Jamaica have extradition?”

Lewis' sister, Andrea Lewis, said after court Tuesday that her brother is not expected to testify. She also said the defense is planning to call several character witnesses.