Richmond actor Adam Turck honored on Virginia House floor

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond actor Adam Turck was recognized on the Virginia House floor Monday afternoon, months after his death while helping a stranger in need.

Turck was shot and killed in August after he stopped to help someone involved in a domestic dispute.

"Adam Turk was a beloved actor, personal trainer, and community advocate who lived in the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood of the City of Richmond," said Del. Rae Cousins (D-Richmond). "Adam loved all things related to comic book heroes but had a special affinity for Superman, even having the iconic Superman S tattooed on his shoulder. He could always be counted on to help a person in need."

Not only was Turck honored by the House, but his friends and family members gathered to advocate for gun violence reform.

Cousins also asked that the House be adjourned in his memory, which they did.

Meanwhile at the Bell Tower, Virginians were also seen chanting Turck's name and wearing Superman gear in his honor.

