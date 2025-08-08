Richmond actor shot when he stopped to help a stranger has died, police confirm

RICHMOND, Va. — Adam Turck has died after he was mortally wounded when he stopped to help a stranger involved in a domestic dispute in Richmond on Saturday morning, according to Richmond Police.

Turck was shot by one of the people involved in the dispute, who police have now identified as 19-year-old Destin Grady. Grady later shot himself, and has now also succumbed to his injuries.

According to RPD, Grady was in a confrontation with a known adult female on the sidewalk in front of an apartment building near the 2000 block of East Grace Street in Shockoe Bottom. This argument generated 911 calls for a violent domestic situation. Turck was passing the confrontation while walking his dog and attempted to intervene. Grady then pulled a gun from a backpack, shot Turck, and then himself.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Local News Beloved Richmond actor shot when he stopped to help a stranger on the street Scott Wise

Turck's friends, family, and loved ones want to make sure the community knows the about the impact he made on this world and the hole his absence will leave behind.

"There will need to be further testing done to determine which of his organs will be viable and to prepare recipients to accept his donations. We hope that those lives he saves will know that they will hold the soul of a hero within them."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube