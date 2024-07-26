Former OEMS employee pleads guilty to several charges, faces 35 years prison

RICHMOND, Va. -- According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Adam Harrell, the former associate director for the Office of Emergency Medical Services -- admitted Thursday to embezzling $4.1 million over three years.

The newspaper reports Harrell pleaded guilty to one count each of mail fraud, tax evasion, and stealing from a federal program.

Harrell is scheduled to be sentenced in November and faces up to 35 years in prison.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.