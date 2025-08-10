AcademKicks hosts first sneaker giveaway to boost student confidence in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield native launched a new program to help students start the school year with confidence and style.

The first-ever back-to-school sneaker giveaway through AcademKICKS took place on Saturday. Lavon Dixon, who founded the program in 2024, wanted to give back to her community.

AcademKICKS aims to boost youth confidence, self-expression and educational success. The program provides guidance and recognition along with sneaker donations.

Students learn to follow the program's motto: "Dream. Step. Achieve."

"We believe in the transformative power of education and the importance of expressing one's unique style. Our program runs throughout the entire school year to see the full success of our students," Dixon said. "At the end of the school year, students will be recognized for their great accomplishments."

The event was made possible thanks to Bank of America, Finish Line and Hibbett and community donations, organizers said.

