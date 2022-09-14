Police: Strangers charged with abducting teen off Richmond street

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police believe a couple arrested for abducting a Richmond teenager has engaged in similar behavior before.

"It's very unfortunate. And it's very scary. I can only imagine what the juvenile was experiencing at that moment," Hopewell Police spokesperson Lt. Jacquita Allen said.

William Gardner, 64, of Hopewell, and Amanda Muldez, 42, of Henrico, were charged with abduction and preventing the use of 911 following a Tuesday night incident.

"Through the initial investigation, it was determined that the suspects met the juvenile at a location in the City of Richmond, prior in the evening [September 13]. The suspects were able to persuade the victim to travel with them to Hopewell," a Hopewell Police spokesperson wrote. "During this encounter, the suspects prevented the victim from using their phone to contact police and family."

While the teenager was gone, their parents grew concerned and tracked their child's cellphone, according to police.

When Hopewell Police drove to South Sixth Street near Winston Churchill Drive, the teenager jumped out of the couple's car and ran for help.

"We're unsure of what may have happened [if] we'd hadn't intervened," Allen said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the people involved was asked to call Detective Tara Clark at 804-541- 2284.

