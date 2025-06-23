Petersburg clears lot of abandoned buses near historic homes after CBS 6 report

PETERSBURG, Va. — The city of Petersburg is taking action against property owners with inoperable vehicles as part of a broader effort to clean up the historic city. One illegal parking lot that was featured in a CBS 6 news report has now been completely cleared.

City departments are working together to address properties that violate local ordinances, with code enforcement officers actively removing inoperable vehicles from various locations.

"We regulate the fact that this is supposed to be a rental business, so people come here and rent a car, and obviously if it's inoperable, you're not renting it, they're storing abandoned vehicles," said Naomi Siodmok, Director of Planning & Community Development. "So code enforcement helps us out to address that use and pick up their inoperable cars."

In April, CBS 6 highlighted an illegal parking lot that was being used to store dozens of vehicles, trucks, buses and boats, much to the frustration of nearby residents.

Watch: Frustration mounts over abandoned buses stored near Historic Petersburg homes

Frustration mounts over abandoned buses stored near Historic Petersburg homes

"It kinda tarnishes it, a little bit I would say," Jean Allen, who lives in a historic home adjacent to the lot, said at that time.

Now, the lot has been completely cleared of all vehicles, bringing relief to neighbors.

"About a week after you interviewed us, they started pulling all types of buses and boats out of there and now it's completely clear," Allen said.

The cleanup has significantly improved the neighborhood atmosphere for residents like Allen.

"It feels safer. It looks cleaner. It's just all around a great improvement," she said.

According to Siodmok, the property owner had been notified of violations before the news report, but action was taken after the story aired.

City officials emphasize this isn't an isolated effort. Johnny Ragsdale with the City of Petersburg explained their approach to enforcement: "Still try to work with the property owner, cause people have different situations so I still try to work with you but certain things are a little over extended, it's time to clean up."

The property behind Allen's house is just under a half acre and has potential for development, according to city officials.

"I just hope people are seeing that our different departments are partnering up for success and we're here to help Petersburg improve its image and quality," Siodmok said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.