Frustration mounts over abandoned buses stored near Historic Petersburg homes

PETERSBURG, Va. — Some residents of Petersburg have reached out to CBS 6 regarding a storage lot filled with older school buses.

CBS 6's investigation reveals that the days of the lot, located next to historic homes and small businesses in the Poplar Lawn area between Sycamore and Harrison streets, may be numbered.

The lot, secured behind a chain-link fence, contains a variety of old vehicles.

An online search by the city showed bus storage on the property began around 2021.

"It got on our radar back in June 2024," Petersburg Planning Director Naomi Siodmok said. “This is not a permitted use in this zoning district."

She noted that the planning department has attempted to contact the owner, who resides in Richmond, but “he has not done anything [to remedy the situation].”

After giving him 40 days to act, the planning department said it began pursuing legal action and hopes to implement civil penalties soon.

“We’ll be able to fine people $200 for the first violation and $500 for subsequent violations,” Siodmok explained, adding that the Petersburg City Council would need to approve this plan.

Residents expressed their frustration about the condition of their neighborhood.

“Our house is a historic home. It was built in 1785. It kind of tarnishes it a little bit, I would say," Jean Allen, a nearby homeowner, said.

Siodmok reported that the city has identified approximately two dozen properties that could face fines if the city council approves the penalty proposal.

“There is a lot of blight in Petersburg that is unnecessary,” said Bo Tindall, a member of the Poplar Lawn Association.

When contacted by CBS 6 for a comment, the property owner simply said, "HAVE A NICE DAY," before hanging up the phone.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

