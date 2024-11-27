Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach new heights this year. AAA has some road travel tips.

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — The number of people expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year is 2.7% higher than in 2019, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Caroline Coleburn spoke with AAA, who offered some tips for traveling on the road this Thanksgiving. They also predict less traffic on Thanksgiving morning.

Watch the full story below.

When is the best time to drive on Thanksgiving?

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone