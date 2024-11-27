Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach new heights this year. AAA has some road travel tips.

RICHMOND, Va. — The number of people expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year is 2.7% higher than in 2019, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Caroline Coleburn spoke with AAA, who offered some tips for traveling on the road this Thanksgiving. They also predict less traffic on Thanksgiving morning.

Watch the full story below.

When is the best time to drive on Thanksgiving?

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok