A timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The following timeline highlights some of the major COVID-19 related announcements, restrictions, and events that took place in Virginia starting in March 2020. We will update the timeline as needed and link to relevant CBS 6 reports and YouTube videos throughout.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam holds first COVID-19 related press briefing to outline state's readiness.

“The Commonwealth is taking this public health issue seriously, and we have a plan in place to respond to COVID-19,” said Governor Northam. “The Virginia Department of Health has some of the country’s leading public health experts on its team, with deep experience guiding public health emergency responses, and I have great confidence in their ability to guide Virginia in this situation.”

Steve Helber/AP Gov. Ralph Northam, left, speaks during a news conference on the state's preparedness for the coronavirus at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Virginia records its first COVID-19 case when a Marine stationed at Fort Belvoir, who had recently returned from overseas, tested positive. [Video]

RELATED: Marine tests positive for coronavirus at Virginia army base

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Governor Northam declares a state of emergency due to COVID-19. [Video]

Steve Helber/AP Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, front, gestures during a news conference as House speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, right, and Secretary of Public safety Brian Moran, left, look on at the Capitol Thursday March 12 , 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RELATED: Governor Northam declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

Friday, March 13, 2020

All K-12 schools in Virginia ordered to close for a minimum of two weeks.

Scott Wise The marquee outside Springfield Park Elementary School in Glen Allen, Virginia on March 24, 2020.

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Virginia records its first COVID-19 death when a James City County man in his 70s died in the hospital.

Monday, March 23, 2020

Governor Northam announced public schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year. He also announced businesses like bowling alleys, gyms, and theaters, would close due to the outbreak. [Video]

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Restaurants ordered to close dining rooms. Delivery and takeout service remained available.

Thursday, March 30, 2020

Governor Northam issues statewide Stay at Home order. The order urged people to stay home unless they needed to go to work, see a doctor or go grocery shopping. Virginia colleges and universities were ordered to stop in-person classes.

Steve Helber/AP Beachside playgrounds are closed on the oceanfront Saturday April 4, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Va. Activity on the states beaches last weekend prompted Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to issue more stringent stay at home guidelines. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Friday, May 15, 2020

Most of Virginia enters Phase One reopening. That meant people were urged to maintain social distance, work from home and wear masks in public. Social gatherings remain capped at 10 people and restaurants could offer outdoor dining at 50 percent occupancy. [Video]

Steve Helber/AP Zumba Gold instructor, Stacey Zebrowski, center, leads a class at the Shady Grove YMCA Friday May 15, 2020, in Glen Allen, Gov. Ralph Northam instituted a phase one reopening of certain portions of the state Friday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Saturday, May 23, 2020

A mask-less Governor Northam is photographed interacting with people in Virginia Beach. [Video]

Provided to WTVR

RELATED: Northam explains no mask at Virginia Beach: ‘I take full responsibility'

Friday, May 29, 2020

Virginians ordered to wear masks in public indoor spaces.

Friday, June 5, 2020

Most of Virginia enters Phase 2 reopening (Richmond and Northern Virginia do not). Phase 2 meant people were still encouraged to maintain social distance, work from home, and wear masks in public. Social gatherings increased from 10 to 50 people. Restaurants were allowed to offer indoor dining at 50 percent occupancy and gyms could reopen at 30 percent occupancy.

Monday, June 8, 2020

Virginia temporarily suspends all eviction proceedings.

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Virginia moves into Phase 3 reopening. Phase 3 reopening included continued recommendations for social distancing, teleworking, and requiring masks indoors. The maximum number of people allowed in social gatherings increased from 50 to 250. Businesses and restaurants were advised to continue to enforce social distancing. Gyms were allowed to reopen at 75 percent occupancy.

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The COVIDWISE app launches in Virginia. The was claimed to let you know if you were ever near a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Friday, September 25, 2020

Governor Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam announce they tested positive for COVID-19. Neither experienced serious symptoms.

Sunday, November 15, 2020

Virginia implements new COVID-19 restrictions including limiting all indoor and outdoor gatherings to 25 individuals people (down 250), lowers the mask-wearing mandate to children as young as five (down from 10), and outlawing the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. in restaurants.

Monday, December 14, 2020

A stay-at-home order goes into effect in Virginia between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. In addition, a universal mask requirement was implemented and the limit on social gatherings was lowered from 25 people to 10 people.

Monday, December 14, 2020

The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Virginia. [Video]

Sentara Healthcare Sentara receives its initial shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

RELATED: First COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Virginia: 'A glimpse of the light at the end of this really long tunnel'

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Virginia unveils statewide online COVID-19 vaccine and hotline registration.

Monday, March 1, 2021

Virginia eases outdoor gathering restrictions increasing the maximum number of people permitted in a social gathering from 10 to 25. Capacity restrictions also increased at outdoor entertainment venues and restaurants could once again serve alcohol up to midnight.

Sunday, March 14, 2021

A day of prayer and remembrance to honor Virginians who died of COVID-19 during the pandemic. The state reported 9,961 deaths at that time.

Monday, March 15, 2021

Governor Northam receives a COVID-19 vaccination.

WTVR

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Virginia allows certain sports and entertainment venues to increase capacity.

Sunday, April 18, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine made available to all Virginians age 16 and older.

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Fully-vaccinated Virginians are told they no longer have to wear masks outdoors when alone or in small gatherings.

Published with permission from Friday Cheers

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Children 12 and older are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

Steve Helber/AP Thirteen year old Bryleigh Roop, of Powhatan, Va., gestures his first dose of Pfizer vaccine at a pharmacy in Powhatan, Va., Thursday, May 13, 2021. Covid vaccines for young children were authorized last night. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Friday, May 14, 2021

Virginia lifts universal indoor mask mandate

Friday, May 28, 2021

Virginia lifts social distancing and venue capacity restrictions.