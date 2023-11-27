Zewina and Tony hope to find a forever family that allows them to stay together

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 13-year-old Tony and his 14-year-old sister Zewina. The siblings hope to find a forever family that allows them to stay together.

Beyond finding a family, Zewina knows what she would do if she had just one wish.

"I would start off with the homeless people first and make sure they have a place to live and make sure they a job," she said. "Then I would go to the single parents and stuff like that who need money just to be able to take care of their children."

They are both looking for a forever family that will help them achieve their potential.

"[Tony] doesn't talk a lot. But when he does talk, he likes to have a lot of questions because he wants to experience the gist of everything," Tony's social worker said.

"I want to feel like I'm welcome," Zewina added.

These siblings need great role models who actively practice what they preach. They've made it this far, they just need your help.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

