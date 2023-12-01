Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

'A Hand to Hold' series on children available for adoption concludes

We brought you the story of Justin a 16-year-old who loves math and hip-hop. His story was the last of the 31 children in foster care in Virginia that we featured each day in the month of November.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 13:07:51-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 brought you the story of Justin a 16-year-old who loves math and hip-hop Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

His story was the last of the 31 children in foster care in Virginia that CBS 6 News and WTVR.com featured each day in the month of November.

All of them, including two siblings, are looking for a permanent, loving home.

There was 14-year-old Alyssa who likes to bake and make jewelry and wants to go hiking with her forever family.

13-year-old Malachi hopes to be navy seal and wants his future family to know he is kind and loyal.

16-year-old Breanna or Bre likes to read and wants to be a nurse practitioner.

17-year-old Lloyd loves sushi and while he's not sure what he wants to be he won't settle for just being average.

And 8-year-old Karma likes to make people laugh and hopes to find a family with cats and dogs and a bearded dragon.

Click hereto find every child's story.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

A Hand to Hold 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone