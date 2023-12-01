'A Hand to Hold' series on children available for adoption concludes

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 brought you the story of Justin a 16-year-old who loves math and hip-hop Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

His story was the last of the 31 children in foster care in Virginia that CBS 6 News and WTVR.com featured each day in the month of November.

All of them, including two siblings, are looking for a permanent, loving home.

There was 14-year-old Alyssa who likes to bake and make jewelry and wants to go hiking with her forever family.

13-year-old Malachi hopes to be navy seal and wants his future family to know he is kind and loyal.

16-year-old Breanna or Bre likes to read and wants to be a nurse practitioner.

17-year-old Lloyd loves sushi and while he's not sure what he wants to be he won't settle for just being average.

And 8-year-old Karma likes to make people laugh and hopes to find a family with cats and dogs and a bearded dragon.

Click hereto find every child's story.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.