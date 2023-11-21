Watch Now
Serenity hopes to find a forever family: 'I don't want to be in foster care forever'

Posted at 9:11 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 09:11:42-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 15-year-old Serenity.

"I want to belong in a family because I don't want to be in foster care forever, I guess, and so I'm not alone," she said.

Serenity loves making art, likes to read and journal, and has a big heart.

"My friends would say I'm funny, caring, confident, um, artistic, and capable," she said. "Some fun things I like to do are draw, paint, color, any arts and crafts. Write music, listen to music. like anything in the creative area."

She has a plan for her future.

"I hope to be a cosmetologist, and braiding hair, or an interior designer, that's Plan B," she said.

To reach that goal, Serenity said she knows what she wants in a permanent home.

"Animals, small kids, no older kids, mom and a dad. In the city hopefully. It doesn't really matter but in the city that's my preference," she said. "[We'd have] a movie night in the living room maybe, have a board game night, card night, stuff like that."

