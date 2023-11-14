Savannah is hoping to find a forever family with parents, siblings, and dogs

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet Savannah, age 11.

She likes gymnastics, cheerleading, and animals, especially tigers because they run fast.

"Some things that make me happy are when people give me hugs and when people like to cuddle with me," she said. "I'm good at dancing and I'm good at cartwheels."

Savannah said she takes comfort in pets and in people she can trust.

"I feel safe when a dog or somebody's helping me or cuddling with me, and like if I'm mad or something, they help me calm down," she said.

She likes dressing up but also likes to play outside.

"I like to go skating, go to the playground swinging and probably riding a bike or a scooter," she said.

Savannah knows what she wants from her forever family who hopefully will have a dog since she's allergic to cats.

"I would describe a family as safe, and respectful of my needs and helping me when I need help," she said. "In the family, I want a mom and a dad and some animals and sisters and brothers."

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

