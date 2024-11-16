Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Samantha values loyalty and trust and hopes to find a family that accepts her for who she is

November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Samantha, a 16-year-old, is described as outgoing, funny, and aspiring to be a pediatrician.

She enjoys math, shopping, and advocating for herself and others.

Samantha values loyalty and trust and hopes to find a family that accepts her for who she is.

Her favorite holiday is her birthday and she dreams of traveling and spending quality time with her future family, expressing a strong desire to be adopted.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

EXPLORE MORE: Watch more A Hand to Hold video profiles on WTVR.com.

HAND TO HOLD QR CODE.png
A Hand to Hold

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone