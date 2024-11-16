RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Samantha, a 16-year-old, is described as outgoing, funny, and aspiring to be a pediatrician.

She enjoys math, shopping, and advocating for herself and others.

Samantha values loyalty and trust and hopes to find a family that accepts her for who she is.

Her favorite holiday is her birthday and she dreams of traveling and spending quality time with her future family, expressing a strong desire to be adopted.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

