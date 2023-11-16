Richard wants to visit Carowinds and enjoy slushies with a family that loves him

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 14-year-old Richard.

He has a big smile and likes playing basketball and video games like GTA and Fortnite.

Richard is helpful around the house. He likes doing yardwork including mowing and weed trimming and is loyal to his friends.

"My friends would describe me as funny, energetic, really fun to play with," he said. "Probably Sharks and Minnows, that's what I usually play with my friends at my school."

His favorite food is pizza.

"It was the chocolate chip pizza. And if you've ever had that you probably loved it too," he said.

Richard's perfect day would be going to Carowinds, an amusement park in Charlotte, and riding the rollercoaster.

"We would probably go on the Furious 365, I'm pretty sure that's what it's called, and then going to get some slushies after that," he said.

Richard is creative, gets along with younger children, and has big plans for the future.

"There's two things that I wanted to do when I was grown, grow up. I wanted to join a SWAT team or be an interpreter," he said.

Outgoing Richard has a special love for animals, especially dogs.

"The most important thing in love is trust, and actually loving the person," he said.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

