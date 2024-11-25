Watch Now
Noah, who aspires to serve his country, hopes to first find a stable family

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Noah, a 13-year-old, is described as kind, intelligent, and with a love for animals, particularly white tigers, cobras, and gophers.

He enjoys hiking, nature, music, and fashion.

"It takes me, like, 30 minutes just to find a pair of pants," he said. Everything has to match and everything has to look good."

Noah aspires to serve his country, possibly as a marine or paratrooper.

He values family, expressing a preference for a two-parent household, and seeks a stable environment that meets his basic needs.

"I just want something that gets me my needs and just gets me through my life," he said.

Noah has experienced people leaving his life and hopes for a forever family that provides consistent support.

