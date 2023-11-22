Watch Now
Michael hopes to find a forever family that enjoys having fun together

Posted at 6:29 AM, Nov 22, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 16-year-old Michael.

Michael loves joke books and comic books and likes to play video games.

"I want people to know that I'm smart, creative, curious, protective, helpful," Michael said.

He also loves playing sports especially, basketball and football, and roots for the Seattle Seahawks.

Michael said his needs in a new family are pretty simple, just a little space of his own.

"Not my own room, but my own things to use, my own toothbrush, my own side of the bathroom," he said.

Michael is a kind child with a big heart.

He hopes his forever family is too and enjoys fun together.

"Likes movies, likes playing video games, likes going outside, likes playing with Legos," he said.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

