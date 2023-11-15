Michael is a self-described country boy who hopes to find a family with a farm

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 13-year-old Michael, a teenager who knows what he likes.

"One box of Mac n' Cheese keeps Michael happy," he said. "I go home, eat a box of Mac N' Cheese every night and that's my routine."

Michael is funny and outgoing. He likes swimming, taekwondo, basketball, and just being outside.

"I say I like farm life, I'm a country boy and I just love being out, when I'm on the combines and listening to my music," he said.

He also likes to go to church and loves music including country and rap. He says the perfect birthday would be pretty simple and would include his friends.

"Maybe have a sleepover, have a couple of friends over, have a cookout. You don't have to bring a gift to celebrate. Just bring yourself," he said.

Michael knows what he wants in a forever family.

"I'd like to have a parent, and I'd like to be in a household where everybody's on the same page," he said. "Everybody knows what's going on, everybody knows what's happening."

And he knows where he'd like to live, hopefully with dogs and maybe a cat or two.

"You have to have farmland, you have to have animals, and you have to have kids. I need something to do," he said.

