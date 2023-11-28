Malek hopes his forever family will take him to the movies and guide him through new experiences

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 19-year-old Malek.

"I'm funny, I'm very honest. I'm very blunt. I'm a go-getter, if I want something, I'm going to get it," he said.

Malek's favorite movie is "The Goonies" and he has his own ideas about pets.

"I want a pig. That would be my favorite pet. A pig," he said.

Malek likes listening to music and hanging out with people he cares about. He would love to learn how to start his own business.

"If I could change the world, food would be free. Nobody would have to pay. Especially all the homeless people. And I'd open more shelters," he said.

Malek would love to go to the movies with his forever family and hopes they will guide him through new experiences.

"Trying new things. I wanna go places. Like the beach, I've never been to the beach. I like trying new food places," he said.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

